Birthday girl Mamta Kulkarni's controversial life

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Mamta Kulkarni has been a rage in the 90s. 

She established herself as a bold actress and a siren. 

Mamta's life has been full of controversies. 

She courted controversy when she was featured topless on a magazine cover. 

Mamta allegedly had links with the underworld. Reportedly, when a director wanted to replace her, he received a call from an underworld don. 

Mamta was in a relationship with Vicky Goswami and had reportedly tied the knot which they denied later. 

Mamta took spiritualism and gave up materialistic desires in the process. She also published her book called Autobiography on an Yogini.

Mamta Kulkarni was named in a drug bust in Kenya where she lived with her husband. 

She once wore a Burqa to a court hearing causing controversy. She later shared that she did it to hide from photographers. 

Mamtaonce attended an event involving a legislator who was arrested for Fodder Scam. Mamta faced a huge showdown after the same but denied knowledge about it. 

