'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is... ', Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini makes new claims

Mani Ratnam's wife only has good things to say about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Oct 15, 2023
Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have collaborated on several films. In fact her debut film Iruvar was by him.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often stated that Mani Ratnam is her Guru and she feels blessed to be a part of his films.
Their latest collaboration was Ponniyin Selvan series that also starred Chiyan Vikram and more. It was a massive hit.
In a recent interview with ABP News, Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini Maniratnam gushed about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Suhasini Maniratnam stated that the world may see Aishwarya's beauty but she holds many more qualities that the public is not aware of.
She added that Aishwarya would be the first one to check on someone when sick. 'Aishwarya Rai is like Florence Nightingale,' she said.
Suhasini Maniratnam called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a genuine person.
She also said that it is lovely to see Abhishek Bachchan doing so well.
She said that she is happy to see him as the chief of Pune Film Institute. She added that when R Madhavan was in Chennai, she used to be his GPS.
Suhasini Maniratnam spoke about R Mdhavan's son becoming a swimming champion and said, 'It's there in the genes.'
She is said to be a part of films like Woh Kaun Thi Remake and more.
It is being reported that a film starring Aishwarya and Chiyan Vikram helmed by Mani Ratnam is also on the cards.
