Manish Malhotra Diwali bash: Nita Ambani arrives with bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya walk in solo
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were all smiles as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked in solo sans Abhishek Bachchan. Fans quizzed about Bachchan family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan looked pretty in a netted saree but fans missed seeing Shah Rukh Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia's sequence saree is to die-for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course Karan Johar has to be there. After all, party is by his bestie Manish Malhotra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in white kurta and pajama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan stood out from the crowd with her pink lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's jodi is like a match made in heaven.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more promoted The Archies even at Manish Malhotra's party.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor was a treat to sore eyes in a golden saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor marked a classy entry at the bash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Evergreen Rekha looked ravishing as ever in her silk saree. That lipstick though!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's golden lehenga look made heads turn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were complementing each other in their traditional outfits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar's lehenga made her look so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur posed solo for the paps. Where's Ananya Panday?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And here, meet the host - Manish Malhotra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Hollywood murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More