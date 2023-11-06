Manish Malhotra Diwali bash: Nita Ambani arrives with bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya walk in solo

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were all smiles as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked in solo sans Abhishek Bachchan. Fans quizzed about Bachchan family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri Khan looked pretty in a netted saree but fans missed seeing Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia's sequence saree is to die-for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Of course Karan Johar has to be there. After all, party is by his bestie Manish Malhotra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in white kurta and pajama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan stood out from the crowd with her pink lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's jodi is like a match made in heaven.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more promoted The Archies even at Manish Malhotra's party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor was a treat to sore eyes in a golden saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor marked a classy entry at the bash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evergreen Rekha looked ravishing as ever in her silk saree. That lipstick though!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor's golden lehenga look made heads turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were complementing each other in their traditional outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar's lehenga made her look so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur posed solo for the paps. Where's Ananya Panday?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And here, meet the host - Manish Malhotra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 Hollywood murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More