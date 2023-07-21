Manish Malhotra Show: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh exude royalty as they turn show stopper

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Celebrity designer Manisha Malhotra hosted Bridal Couture 2023 fashion show on 20th July in Mumbai.

He showcased his newest Bridal collection.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned show stopper for Manish Malhotra at the grand event.

Both exuded royalty as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt looked pristine in a heavy silvery bejewelled lehenga.

The royal ensemble was complimented with an over-head dupatta.

Ranveer Singh dazzled in a white sherwani with a floral printed jacket.

Several Bollywood celebs turned heads setting major fashion statements..

Ranveer and Alia slayed as Rocky and Rani at the event.

Both are gearing up for their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to release on 28th July.

They promoted their movie in a grand way walking the ramp as a couple ahead of the release.

