Manish Malhotra Show: Nora Fatehi sizzles in a blue sequinned saree

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra showcased his new collection of bridal couture yesterday in Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities made heads turn at the grand fashion show.

Nora Fatehi too was present at the event in her most stylish way.

Nora Fatehi sizzled in a sexy blue sequinned saree.

She flaunted her sexy curves in a fusion saree.

Nora stunned in a thigh-high slit long trail fishcut style saree.

Nora looked gorgeous as she styled her saree with a modern twist.

She paired it with a plunging neckline blouse.

She carried a little handbag matching her outfit.

Other celebs present at the event were Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more.

