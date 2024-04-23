Manoj Bajpayee: Did you know these lesser known facts about the actor?

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee was born in Belwa, West Champaran, Bihar. He was the second of his family's six siblings.

He attended Maharani Janaki College in Bettiah after completing his education in school.

In addition, he won four Filmfare Awards, two National Film Awards, two Asia Pacific Screen Awards and a host of additional honors for the finest actor in 2019.

In recognition of his contributions to art, he was also awarded the fourth-highest civilian Padma Shri.

After learning about the National School of Drama, he submitted an application. He had three rejections and intended to end his life as a result.

Barry John's workshop recommended him for teaching and hired him. He had tied the knot with a Delhi girl. However, he had separated from her during difficult times.

Then he got to meet Neha, the actress named Shabana Raza (earlier name).

Reportedly, he turned down the chance to work on Aamir Khan Dangal because he didn't think the role he was supposed to portray fit him, which is one of the major issues surrounding him.

