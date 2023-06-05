Top stars who rejected iconic roles

Take a look at stars who had rejected good roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee reportedly was not eager to do The Family Man first.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leonardo Di Caprio reportedly rejected the role of Jack in Titanic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Tina's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif rejected Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar rejected Bhaag Milkha Baag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma rejected Tamasha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Goliyon Ki Raasleela.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan reportedly rejected Chak De India and Baazigar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan rejected Lagaan and later it went to Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
