Top stars who rejected iconic roles

Take a look at stars who had rejected good roles.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee reportedly was not eager to do The Family Man first.

Leonardo Di Caprio

Leonardo Di Caprio reportedly rejected the role of Jack in Titanic.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Tina's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif rejected Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar rejected Bhaag Milkha Baag.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma rejected Tamasha.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Goliyon Ki Raasleela.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly rejected Chak De India and Baazigar.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan rejected Lagaan and later it went to Aamir Khan.

Iconic

These stars had the courage to reject big roles.

Turning down guts

These stars rejected very good movies.

