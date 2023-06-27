Celebrities who are from Bihar
Siddhi Chatterjee
Manoj Bajpayee grew up in a village in Bihar with 5 siblings.
Manoj Bajpayee is the son of a farmer.
Sushant Singh Rajput was born in Patna and then came to Delhi for higher studies.
SSR eventually made a name for himself via his intelligence.
Sanjay Mishra comes from a middle-class family in Darbhanga, Bihar.
Pankaj Tripathi is a farmer's son from the little village of Belsand in the Bihar district of Gopalganj.
Neha Sharma is also from Bihar.
Born in Sonpur, Bihar, Abhimanyu’s family hail from Daudpur in Jehanabad, Bihar.
Alok Nath was born in Khagaria, Bihar.
Shatrughan Sinha was born in Patna, Bihar, to Bhubaneswari Prasad Sinha and Shyama Devi Sinha.
These stars had to struggle a lot to get success.
Some of the actors from Bihar have made it big in Bollywood.
