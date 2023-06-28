Manoj Bajpayee's Top 10 Best Performances In Movies

One of Bollywood's top actors is without a doubt Manoj Bajpayee, a Padma Shri recipient and two-time National Award winner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Shool, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was one of the first cop films. Source- InstagramSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee stars as Ganpat Bhonsle for which he won several accolades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An action-packed espionage thriller, and a slice of family drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satya- a Crime Drama catapulted Manoj to top tiers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this, Manoj’s portrayal of the character is nothing short of brilliant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sardar Khan being played by Manoj is a brilliant casting choice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the initial steps in the support of Homosexuality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This heist drama is regarded as one of the best films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the 55th National Film Awards, the movie bagged the National Film Award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological suspense thriller re-defined the mystery-thriller genre in the film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!