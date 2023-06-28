Manoj Bajpayee's Top 10 Best Performances In Movies

One of Bollywood's top actors is without a doubt Manoj Bajpayee, a Padma Shri recipient and two-time National Award winner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Shool (1999)

Shool, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was one of the first cop films. Source- Instagram

Bhonsle (2020)

Manoj Bajpayee stars as Ganpat Bhonsle for which he won several accolades.

The Family Man (2019-Present)

An action-packed espionage thriller, and a slice of family drama.

Satya (1998)

Satya- a Crime Drama catapulted Manoj to top tiers.

Gali Guleiyan (2018)

In this, Manoj’s portrayal of the character is nothing short of brilliant.

Gangs of Wasseypur I (2012)

Sardar Khan being played by Manoj is a brilliant casting choice.

Aligarh (2016)

One of the initial steps in the support of Homosexuality.

Special 26 (2013)

This heist drama is regarded as one of the best films.

1971 (2007)

At the 55th National Film Awards, the movie bagged the National Film Award.

Kaun (1999)

A psychological suspense thriller re-defined the mystery-thriller genre in the film industry.

