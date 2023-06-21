Top Bollywood celebs who got death threats due to their movie controversy

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Bollywood writer Manoj Muntashir received a death threat from someone possibly aggrieved by the dialogues he wrote for the movie Adipurush.

Paramhans Acharya has openly threatened to kill Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan controversy.

Deepika Padukone faced similar death threats from Rajput outfit Karni Sena for Padmavaat.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was reportedly slapped by a Karni Sena member also got a death threat for Padmaavat.

Vivek Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files gave rise to many controversies.

National President of Akhil Bhartiya Bhim Sena from Gurugram, had threatened to kill Richa Chadha.

Sharad Kelkar essayed the role of Arvind in the show Srikant's (Manoj Bajpayee) wife - got death threats from fans.

Vivek Oberoi before the release of PM Narendra Modi had to tighten the security of his home.

Urvashi Rautela who has been making headlines for getting death for her alleged relationship tiff with Rishabh Pant, got death threats for her role in Hate Story 4

Mallika Sherawat reportedly got death threats for essaying the role of Bhanwari Devi in KC Bokadia film Dirty Politics.

