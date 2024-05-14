Manushi Chhillar Birthday: Top 8 fun facts to know about Miss World Winner
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 14, 2024
As the famous Miss World 2017 winner, Manushi Chhillar celebrates her 27th birthday, we take a look at some of the fun but unknown facts about her.
Manushi Chillar comes from a family of achievers, as her father is a scientist and her mother heads a department at a prestigious institute.
She won the Miss World title in 2017 while studying medicine in Sonepat, becoming the sixth Indian women to do so.
She was also named India's Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by PETA in 2019, alongside Sunil Chhetri.
Chillar became India's most searched personality in 2017, gaining immense popularity online.
Her Beauty with a Purpose campaign, Project Shakti, focuses on menstrual hygiene awareness, supported by the Indian government.
She is all set to star in comedy films like Tehran alongside John Abraham and others.
Chillar appeared on Super Nights With Padman to promote menstrual hygiene awareness alongside Akshay Kumar's film Pad Man.
The model and actress is also an avid painter and paints every so often.
Manushi Chhillar is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and attended the National School of Drama.
