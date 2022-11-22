Rumours have it that ex Miss World Manushi Chhillar is dating a businessman named Nikhil Kamath.Source: Bollywood
Rumours started after their pictures allegedly from Rishikesh went viral. There is no confirmation though.Source: Bollywood
Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of brokerage firm and trading platform Zerodha.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Nikhil Kamath is on the list of India's youngest billionaires.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, he married Amanda Puravankara in 2019 but they got divorced in 2021.Source: Bollywood
Manushi Chhillar shot to fame as she won Miss World title in 2017.Source: Bollywood
She then made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's movie Samrat Prithviraj.Source: Bollywood
The diva has film called Tehran next in the pipeline.Source: Bollywood
She is slowly setting foot in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
