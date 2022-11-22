Manushi Chhillar's love life

Rumours have it that ex Miss World Manushi Chhillar is dating a businessman named Nikhil Kamath.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Is it true?

Rumours started after their pictures allegedly from Rishikesh went viral. There is no confirmation though.

Source: Bollywood

Who is he?

Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of brokerage firm and trading platform Zerodha.

Source: Bollywood

Youngest billionaire

As per reports, Nikhil Kamath is on the list of India's youngest billionaires.

Source: Bollywood

Nikhil Kamath's past

Reportedly, he married Amanda Puravankara in 2019 but they got divorced in 2021.

Source: Bollywood

Manushi Chillar's career

Manushi Chhillar shot to fame as she won Miss World title in 2017.

Source: Bollywood

The big debut

She then made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's movie Samrat Prithviraj.

Source: Bollywood

What's next?

The diva has film called Tehran next in the pipeline.

Source: Bollywood

Slow steps

She is slowly setting foot in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

