Manushi Chillar flaunts a radiant smile and looks unperturbed amid breakup rumours with Nikhil Kamath

Manushi Chillar spotted at the airport and looks calm when reported about her breakup.
Lately, rumours have been rife that Manushi Chillar broke up with businessman Nikhil Kamath due to Rhea Chakraborty.
Reports are doing rounds that Rhea Chakraborty is dating Manushi Chillar's boyfriend Nikhil Kamat.
However, news came out yesterday that former Miss World Manushi Chillar and Nikhil Kamat parted ways amicably almost three months ago.
Back in June 2023, Manushi said that she is very much single which means the couple did not break up because of Rhea.
However, amid these reports, Manshi looks cool as she was spotted at the airport.
She was recorded at the airport flaunting her beautiful smile, clicking selfies with fans
Usually after such rumours of celebs' personal life, they make secret and hush-hush entry and exit at public places.
However, Manushi looks unbothered about the situation and is all smiles.
She looks radiant in a white corset top over high-waist pants paired with white sneakers.
On the work front On the work front, Manushi was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj and her upcoming new movie is The Great Indian Family with Vicky Kaushal.
