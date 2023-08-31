Manushi Chillar flaunts a radiant smile and looks unperturbed amid breakup rumours with Nikhil Kamath

Manushi Chillar spotted at the airport and looks calm when reported about her breakup.

Rupal Purohit

Manushi Chillar - Nikhil Kamath

Lately, rumours have been rife that Manushi Chillar broke up with businessman Nikhil Kamath due to Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea dating Manushi’s ex boyfriend

Reports are doing rounds that Rhea Chakraborty is dating Manushi Chillar’s boyfriend Nikhil Kamat.

Manushi and Nikhil breakup

However, news came out yesterday that former Miss World Manushi Chillar and Nikhil Kamat parted ways amicably almost three months ago.

Manushi claims to be single

Back in June 2023, Manushi said that she is very much single which means the couple did not break up because of Rhea.

Manushi looks unperturbed

However, amid these reports, Manshi looks cool as she was spotted at the airport.

Spotted at the airport

She was recorded at the airport flaunting her beautiful smile, clicking selfies with fans

No secretive appearance

Usually after such rumours of celebs' personal life, they make secret and hush-hush entry and exit at public places.

Manushi is calm

However, Manushi looks unbothered about the situation and is all smiles.

Looks radiant

She looks radiant in a white corset top over high-waist pants paired with white sneakers.

Work front

On the work front On the work front, Manushi was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj and her upcoming new movie is The Great Indian Family with Vicky Kaushal.

