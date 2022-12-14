It goes without saying that the Miss World 2017 is one of the most beautiful stars.Source: Bollywood
She is surely making our heads turn in this bold photoshoot. Her sartorial pick is just so on point.Source: Bollywood
In this beige colouored lehenga blosue, Manushi is surely stealing the hearts of all with her sexy aura.Source: Bollywood
The celebrity in this ruffled sleeves blouse is looking ethereal, dazzling and stunning.Source: Bollywood
Manushi is known for her bold attitude and her edgy fashion sense often makes her fans go crazy.Source: Bollywood
She is picky and very particular about the outfits she wears for her photoshoot.Source: Bollywood
The Samrat Prithviraj star is known for styling her ethnic attires way too much in a sexy manner.Source: Bollywood
We like the simple beige coloured lehenga blouse set which looks like it was of a hefty price.Source: Bollywood
The actress kept her hair open and applied warm toned of makeup to loook glam.Source: Bollywood
The actress had done her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj.Source: Bollywood
