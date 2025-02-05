Mawra Hocane marries Ameer Gilani, first wedding photos are out

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2025

Mawra Hussain is professionally known as Mawra Hocane made her TV debut in acting in 2011.

Mawra is a popular Pakistani actress known for her excellent acting skills and drama choices.

Mawra has also made her Bollywood debut with the iconic film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

The gorgeous actress revealed the news of her wedding on Wednesday, February 5 evening

Mawra found her love in Ameer Gilani and the two beautiful couples had tied the knot.

Mawra and Ameer shared their beautiful pictures on Instagram in which both were looking high in wedding fever.

Mawra expresses her feelings and wrote, “an in the middle of chaos…I found you”

As the excitement surrounds the two, fans and other celebrities also seem to be congratulating the newly wed couple.

Hiramani another popular Pakistani actress wrote, “MashaAllah MashaAllah MashaAlla, couldn’t be more happier seeing my M starting her new way, Mubarakan”

Fans are also sending all love, blessing and hearts to the new couple of Lollywood.

