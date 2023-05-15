May 2023 Week 3 Movies and web series releases on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Kathal releasing on May 19 on Netflix is about how a cop's investigation takes a turn when two jackfruits go missing from a politician's farm.
Modern Love: Chennai releases on May 18 on Amazon Prime Video will make you fall in love with Chennai's historical background, culture and landscape.
Agent releases on May 19 on Sony LIV is about a secret agent who has a shady past and wants to expose a terrorist group.
Muted releases on May 19 on Netflix is about Sergio Ciscar going silent after he kills his parents, serves sentence of six years and is now released from jail.
Naam Season 2 on Netflix is about the life of six musicians who have tough personal lives. It releases on May 19.
Lego Dreamzzz releases today is about kids Mateo and Izzie who go to a dreamy world to ward off evil.
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me releases on May 16 on Netflix and is about the secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan aka Anna Nicole Smith, the blonde bombshell.
Ayalvaashi on Netflix releases on May 19 and is about how a small misunderstanding between Thajudheen and Benny makes them go against one another.
Dead Pixels releases on Disney+ Hotstar is about how the online world takes over real-world affairs.
High Desert releases on May 17 on (Apple TV+ and is about an addict who begins life after the death of her mom.
Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham releases on May 19 on Sony LIV and is about a young businessman Bachu who does not want to go to Gulf but the lockdown changes his thinking.
Yeh Meri Family Season 2 releases on May 19 on Amazon Mini TV. The show will give you nostalgia and contentment.
