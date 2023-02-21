MC Stan and more rappers who rule Bollywood

Here is the list of rappers you need to know in the Bollywood entertainment industry. Take a look at the full list here.

Sidhu Moose Wala

The Punjabi singer who was murdered was known for his Punjabi rap songs related to guns.

MC Stan

The Bigg Boss 16 winner has been one of the youngest rappers. His songs Wata, Khuja Mat were hits.

Emiway Bantai

He had released many singles like Tribute To Eminem, Machayenge which were total hits.

Yo Honey Singh

He has been one of the top artists who is known for pop songs, rap and for independent music creation.

Divine

He got famous after his songs Yeh Mera Bombay and Mere Gully Mein with Naezy.

Dino James

He became famous with his song Girlfriend which had got 20 million views.

Raja Kumari

The Indian-American rapper is known for her notable work.

Badshah

He started his career with Yo Yo Honey Singh and then started creating independent music.

Kaam Bhaari

He was one of the inspirations for Gully Boy and is a good rapper.

Raftaar

He is best known for his song Swag Mera Desi and started his career as a rapper.

