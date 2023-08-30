MC Stan birthday: Rags to riches story of the Bigg Boss 16 winner

On Mc Stan's birthday here's how the Bigg Boss winner reached to the this stage

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi

Altaf Tadavi or Altaf Shaikh with the stage name MC Stan is a popular Pune-based rapper.

Bigg Boss 16 winner

He was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and came out winning the trophy.

Basti Ka Hasti

Salman Khan addresses him as Basti ka Hasti.

Rags-to-riches story

MC Stan has come a long way in his life. Here’s his rags-to-riches story.

Started music career with qawwalis

Before being introduced to hip hop Altaf started singing qawwalis at the age of 12.

B-Boying and beatboxing

Before getting into rapping he also explored B-Boying dancing and beatboxing.

Lived in slums

He hails from a Muslim family living in the slums of Pune and due to financial problems he started his music career even before completing his education.

Started rapping at an early age

He began to rap in 6th standard and took English lessons to understand the lyrics.

Rap battle

Eventually, he made a name in rap and had a rap battle with Emiway Bantai.

Social media presence

He gained a massive social media following and proved it after winning Bigg Boss 16.

Lavish lifestyle

MC Stan has a net worth of Rs 15 -20 crore and owns expensive accessories and lives a lavish lifestyle.

