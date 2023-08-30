MC Stan birthday: Rags to riches story of the Bigg Boss 16 winner

On Mc Stan's birthday here's how the Bigg Boss winner reached to the this stageSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Altaf Tadavi or Altaf Shaikh with the stage name MC Stan is a popular Pune-based rapper.
He was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and came out winning the trophy.
Salman Khan addresses him as Basti ka Hasti.
MC Stan has come a long way in his life. Here's his rags-to-riches story.
Before being introduced to hip hop Altaf started singing qawwalis at the age of 12.
Before getting into rapping he also explored B-Boying dancing and beatboxing.
He hails from a Muslim family living in the slums of Pune and due to financial problems he started his music career even before completing his education.
He began to rap in 6th standard and took English lessons to understand the lyrics.
Eventually, he made a name in rap and had a rap battle with Emiway Bantai.
He gained a massive social media following and proved it after winning Bigg Boss 16.
MC Stan has a net worth of Rs 15 -20 crore and owns expensive accessories and lives a lavish lifestyle.
