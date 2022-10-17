Celebs who changed their names to get success

Several celebs have changed their original names to get success and fame. From MC Stan to Gori Nagori; a list of celebs who have adopted new names for their professional careers.

Janhvi Sharma

Gori Nagori

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori's real name is Taslima Bano.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's original name was Jai Hemant Shroff.

MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 contestant rapper MC Stan's real name is Altaf Shaikh.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana was born as Nishant Khurrana, but he changed his name.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's real name was Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's real name was Sajid Ali Khan.

