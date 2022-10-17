Several celebs have changed their original names to get success and fame. From MC Stan to Gori Nagori; a list of celebs who have adopted new names for their professional careers.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori's real name is Taslima Bano.Source: Bollywood
Tiger Shroff's original name was Jai Hemant Shroff.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 16 contestant rapper MC Stan's real name is Altaf Shaikh.Source: Bollywood
Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana was born as Nishant Khurrana, but he changed his name.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar's real name was Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan's real name was Sajid Ali Khan.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!