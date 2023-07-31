Meena Kumari birth anniversary: Tragic love and personal life details of the 'Tragedy Queen' will break your heart

Let's look at the heartbreaking love tale of Meena Kumari who never found peace, love ort happiness in her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Meena Kumari's father didn't have enough money to pay the doctor who delivered her when she was born, so she was left outside the home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meena Kumari's suffering started from her birth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Meena Kumar suffered from depresseion Kamal Amrohi reportedly used to meet her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meena and Dharam were intimate for three years reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fact that Kamal was already married and had three children reportedly was not known to the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meena Kumari, who was only 18 at the time, wed Kamal Amrohi, 34, in a private nikaah ceremony in front of Mahliqa, Meena's sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal was not a nice husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Meena had to come back home by 6.30 pm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No one would be allowed in the makeup room.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Kamal used to hit her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After divorcing Kamal, Meena's depression rose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly she became a heavy drunker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
