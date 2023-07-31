Meena Kumari birth anniversary: Tragic love and personal life details of the 'Tragedy Queen' will break your heart

Let's look at the heartbreaking love tale of Meena Kumari who never found peace, love ort happiness in her life.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jul 31, 2023

Shocking birth tale

Meena Kumari's father didn't have enough money to pay the doctor who delivered her when she was born, so she was left outside the home.

Suffering

Meena Kumari's suffering started from her birth.

Depression

When Meena Kumar suffered from depresseion Kamal Amrohi reportedly used to meet her.

Affair with Dharmendra

Meena and Dharam were intimate for three years reportedly.

Kamal Amrohi's marriage

The fact that Kamal was already married and had three children reportedly was not known to the actress.

Meena Kumari's marriage

Meena Kumari, who was only 18 at the time, wed Kamal Amrohi, 34, in a private nikaah ceremony in front of Mahliqa, Meena's sister.

Failed marriage

Kamal was not a nice husband.

Strict rules by Kamal

Reportedly Meena had to come back home by 6.30 pm.

Rules

No one would be allowed in the makeup room.

Domestic violence

Reportedly Kamal used to hit her.

Depression

After divorcing Kamal, Meena's depression rose.

Alcoholic

Reportedly she became a heavy drunker.

