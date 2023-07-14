Meena Kumari tragic love story: Affair with Dharmendra, separation with Kamal Amrohi, addiction to alcohol
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Meena Kumari biopic is in the making.
Apart from her prolific filmi career, her personal life always remained in the news.
She was called the Tragedy Queen as she never had a happy love life.
Meena Kumari married Kamal Amrohi in 1952.
Meena Kumari had met with an accident and it was Kamal Amrohi who became her guiding force.
However, it wasn't a happy marriage.
Meena Kumari and Kamal Aamorhi divorced in 1964.
And what followed was depression and alcohol addiction.
It was rumoured that after her split with Kamal Aamorhi, she was connected to Dharmendra.
Later, Pakeezah once again brought Meena Kumari and Kamal Aamorhi closer.
However, reportedly, a month after the film's release, Meena Kumari was hospitalised in St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home and she passed away in 1972.
