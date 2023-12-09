Meet Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law who runs a Rs 7014 crore worth business kingdom
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Nikhil Nanda is the son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, as he’s married to Shweta Bachchan.
He’s also the owner of one of the biggest businesses in India and has built up an empire worth 7014 crores.
Nikhil is the son of late industrialist Rajan Nanda and Ritu Nanda and heads Escorts Kubota Limited, a major engineering conglomerate.
He took over as Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited after his father's passing, overseeing high-growth sectors like agri-machinery, and construction.
Nanda holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.
Escorts Kubota Limited reported a revenue of Rs 7014 crore in 2021 while employing over 10,000 people.
Nikhil Nanda's net worth is approximately Rs 60 crore, with a reported 36.59% stake in the conglomerate.
Married to Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil has two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
They’re also related to the Kapoor family through his mother, Ritu Nanda. Nikhil is a maternal first cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor.
Nanda also boasts a luxury car collection includes high-end vehicles like Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, and Mercedes-Benz G63 AM, etc.
Agastya Nanda recently made his debut in the movie industry with, The Archies on Netflix.
The whole Bachchan family including Nikhil Nanda came together to celebrate the special occasion.
