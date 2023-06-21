Meet Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger; fans call her xerox copy
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Doppelgangers get as famous as their Bollywood look alikes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger too got famous for sharing similar features.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meet Rijuta Ghosh Deb who is a doppelganger of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rijuta has similar face cut, smile and eyes like Deepika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both share common features.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans call her xerox copy of Deepika Padukone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rijuta is a digital creator from Kolkata.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has 104K followers on her Instagram account thelushvoguette.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Below her posts, One user commented “Deepika Bhabhi” tagging Ranveer Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another user wrote, “your eyes are exactly like Deepika.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rijuta’s face is very similar to Deepika’s.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts? Do you find her similar to Deepika Padukone?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 biggest flop Bollywood movies of the past decade starring Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more
Find Out More