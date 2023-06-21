Meet Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger; fans call her xerox copy

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Doppelgangers get as famous as their Bollywood look alikes.

Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger too got famous for sharing similar features.

Meet Rijuta Ghosh Deb who is a doppelganger of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

Rijuta has similar face cut, smile and eyes like Deepika.

Both share common features.

Fans call her xerox copy of Deepika Padukone.

Rijuta is a digital creator from Kolkata.

She has 104K followers on her Instagram account thelushvoguette.

Below her posts, One user commented “Deepika Bhabhi” tagging Ranveer Singh.

Another user wrote, “your eyes are exactly like Deepika.”

Rijuta’s face is very similar to Deepika’s.

What are your thoughts? Do you find her similar to Deepika Padukone?

