Deepika Padukone lookalike

It’s pretty common for top Bollywood stars to have doppelgangers, sometimes multiples ones. The latest to surface is Rituja Ghosh Deb, Deepika Padukone’s lookalike.

Deepika Padukone doppelganger resemblance

We told you that Deepika Padukone;s doppelganger is her spitting image, didn’t we?

Deepika Padukone doppelganger name

Deepika Padukone’s lookalike is named Rituja Ghosh Deb.

Deepika Padukone doppelganger base

Rituja Ghosh Deb shuttles between Mumbai and Kolkata for work, dividing time, living in both cities.

Deepika Padukone doppelganger profession

Deepika Padukone’s duplicate is a social media influencer.

Deepika Padukone doppelganger work

Rituja Ghosh Deb’s social-media work revolves around creating fashion and beauty content.

Deepika Padukone doppelganger eyes

It’s the eyes of Rituja Ghosh Deb that remind you the most of Deepika Padukone, isn’t it?

Deepika Padukone doppelganger style

Rituja Ghosh Deb also make it a point to dress as similarly as she can to Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone doppelganger fans

Deepika Padukone’s fans frequently flood Rituja Ghosh Deb Instagram with glowing comments.

Deepika Padukone doppelganger internet sensation

In no time since bursting onto the scene, Rituja Ghosh Deb has turned into an internet sensation.

