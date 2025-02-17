Sitara Ghattamaneni: All you need to know about Mahesh Babu's daughter
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Feb 17, 2025
Star kids often make headlines with their posts or statements. Here’s one star kid that has gained massive fan following at the age of 12.
Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, has often been in limelight with her on-going projects, posts and income.
Following in the footsteps of her father, Sitara is also making sensations with her projects.
Sitara is just 12 but has taken the internet by storm with her professional projects including a project with a popular jewellery brand as an ambassador.
As per reports, Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for her jewellery project. She became an internet sensation as her photoshoot was also launched as a billboard at New York’s iconic Time square.
Sitara has done several projects including starring alongside her father in a music video to being the voice of baby Elsa in the Telugu dub version of Frozen.
Recently, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of her daughter with Mahesh Babu’s Brahmotsavam co-star Avantika Vandanapu.
In an interview Sitara revealed that she is inspired by her parents and wants to become like them. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram.
