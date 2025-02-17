Sitara Ghattamaneni: All you need to know about Mahesh Babu's daughter

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2025

Star kids often make headlines with their posts or statements. Here’s one star kid that has gained massive fan following at the age of 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, has often been in limelight with her on-going projects, posts and income.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following in the footsteps of her father, Sitara is also making sensations with her projects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sitara is just 12 but has taken the internet by storm with her professional projects including a project with a popular jewellery brand as an ambassador.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for her jewellery project. She became an internet sensation as her photoshoot was also launched as a billboard at New York’s iconic Time square.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sitara has done several projects including starring alongside her father in a music video to being the voice of baby Elsa in the Telugu dub version of Frozen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of her daughter with Mahesh Babu’s Brahmotsavam co-star Avantika Vandanapu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In an interview Sitara revealed that she is inspired by her parents and wants to become like them. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mr. Queen to Good Manager; TOP 10 Korean rom-coms that will make you laugh and cry

 

 Find Out More