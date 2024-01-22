Meet the 11 deadly and cruel Anime villains you wouldn't want to cross ever
Shivani Pawaskar
Vicious is one of the best Anime villains from Cowboy Bebop. He is a cold-blooded killer and he thrives in chaos.
Sosuke Aizen's intellect is commendable which makes him a formidable villain. The Bleach villain is a master tactician.
Hunter X Hunter antagonist Meruem was once deemed a threat to humankind. He was one of the strongest hunters and Chimera Ants.
My Hero Academia's Tomura Shigaraki is the leading antagonist. None beats his level of hatred for the heroes in the Anime series.
Vinland Saga villain who earned the favour of some, Askeladd ordered the massacre of the entire villages and wasn't guilty at all. He is cunning yet caring towards his mother which makes him unpredictable.
Frieza from Dragon Ball became deadly at a very young age. He planned and executed the genocide of Saiyans, caused the destruction of villages and would stop at nothing to get what he wanted.
Doflamingo from One Piece is one talented fighter. He did not even think once before killing his father and his younger brother. He was one ruthless pirate.
Yagami Light was a high school genius whose life turned upside down after Death Note fell on Earth.
He turned criminal who killed innocent people. He took the name of Kira and caused mass destruction.
Nagato Uzumaki was one of the significant villains who left a mark on Naruto. Uzumaki was the leader of Akatsuki.
Nagato Uzumaki was too weak to use his body and instead used the bodies of dead people to fight. Isn't that evil?
Muzan from Demon Slayer caused countless deaths. His blood would turn any human into demon and Muzan would then use them for his benefit. Imagine that!
At first Eren Yeager was an innocent boy. He wanted to protect his people and those dear to him.
However, as the story of Attack on Titan progressed, he became malevolent. He wiped out almost the entire population.
