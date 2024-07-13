Meet the Bride- Radhika Merchant left everyone speechless with her wedding look

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 13, 2024

In her wedding dress, Radhika Merchant looked stunning. She looked more like a royal queen.

Radhika Merchant wore a unique Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla bridal ensemble for her wedding celebrations, as revealed by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor on social media.

She wrote a lengthy post in order to inform her fans on the finer points of the ghagra that was created especially for the wedding.

Abu Sandeep's elaborate rendition of the Gujarati custom of brideswearing red and white is the bride's attire, known as "Panetar."

The ensemble of ivory Zardozi cutwork consists of a tissue shoulder dupatta, a 5 meter head veil and a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail.

The look is finished with a crimson shoulder dupatta that is completely embroidered and adds maximum drama to the silhouette.

Although Radhika's wedding gown is said to have cost an enormous sum, there has been no formal confirmation of this.

From the background, make up and outfit to the bride's smile, everything seemed gorgeous.

