Meet the real Box Office king whose last 7 movies crossed 200 crores each
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
There are only a few actors whose works can achieve milestone and to reach it 7 consecutive would just be a dream for many.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, South star Thalapathy Vijay is the actor who achieved this with all of his last 7 movies crossing 200 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay has always enjoyed a successful career but his feat started in 2017 with his movie Mersal which earned 220 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the next year only, his next movie Sarkar made around 252 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next year turned out to be even more successful for Vijay with Bigil making a staggering 295 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just before the pandemic his next movie, Master released which did a business of 233 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay made a comeback after the pandemic in 2022 with the movie Beast which grossed about 215 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2023 was THE year for Vijay with this movie Varisu making 297 crores just a little shy of 300.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo was the standout movie for Vijay with which he broke all records as the movie grossed more than 600 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, the poster of The Greatest of All Time was released which hints towards a movie where Vijay could be seen in a double role for the first time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What he has achieved is commendable for sure but it will be interesting to see if he’ll be able to continue this hot streak or not.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and more in Ramayan
Find Out More