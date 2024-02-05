Meet the richest Tamil actor with the highest net worth
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Tamil movie industry has been making numbers in the past few years especially with movies like Jailer and Leo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, neither Vijay or Rajinikanth comes at the top of charts when it comes to being the richest Tamil Actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The richest Tamil actor with a net worth of 450 crores is Kamal Haasan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The legendary actor has amassed this huge amount over the period of time, acting in more than 230 movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2024 is a stacked year for the veteran with movies like, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, Thug Life and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay recently announced his exit from the industry to pursue politics was just shy of the spot with a net worth of 445 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay made around 120 crores from Leo and his upcoming movie is Greatest of All Time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also has a staggering networth of 430 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalaiva will next be seen in the much awaited movie, Vettaiyan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar who is also a veteran of the Tamil industry has a networth of 350 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Top 10 Korean hair care secrets to prevent hair loss
Find Out More