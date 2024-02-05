Meet the richest Tamil actor with the highest net worth

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

Tamil movie industry has been making numbers in the past few years especially with movies like Jailer and Leo.

However, neither Vijay or Rajinikanth comes at the top of charts when it comes to being the richest Tamil Actor.

The richest Tamil actor with a net worth of 450 crores is Kamal Haasan.

The legendary actor has amassed this huge amount over the period of time, acting in more than 230 movies.

2024 is a stacked year for the veteran with movies like, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, Thug Life and others.

Vijay recently announced his exit from the industry to pursue politics was just shy of the spot with a net worth of 445 crores.

Vijay made around 120 crores from Leo and his upcoming movie is Greatest of All Time.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also has a staggering networth of 430 crores.

Thalaiva will next be seen in the much awaited movie, Vettaiyan.

Ajith Kumar who is also a veteran of the Tamil industry has a networth of 350 crores.

