Meet the richest Telugu actor, it's neither Mahesh Babu nor Prabhas
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
The Telugu film industry has some richest stars. And with the boom in South Indian cinema, the stars have become wealthier. But who is the richest of all?
Well, it is Nagarjuna Akkineni. As per a report in Siasat.com, his net worth is around whopping Rs 3010 crore.
He is leagues ahead of prominent Telugu stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun and more. Check list here.
Following Nagarjuna is Venkatesh Daggubati. The actor's net worth is said to be around Rs 2200 crore.
Then comes Chiranjeevi. He is among the richest Tollywood stars with net worth of Rs 1650 crore.
His son Ram Charan comes next. RRR star's net worth is around Rs 1370 crore as per the report. He lives in posh Jubilee Hills and also owns a private jet.
Actor Manchu Mohan Babu's net worth is reportedly Rs 500 crore. He has been a part of films like Pedarayudu with Rajinikanth and many more.
RRR star Jr NTR is among the top 10 richest Tollywood stars. His net worth is around Rs 450 crore.
Pushpa star Allu Arjun has now become a Pan-India star. His net worth is said to be around Rs 380 crore.
Mahesh Babu is called the Prince of Tollywood. He has been entertaining the masses for ages now and his net worth is said to be Rs 244 crore.
Prabhas has the Highest grossing Indian film registered to his name - Baahubali 2. He is one of the iconic stars and his net worth is reported Rs 230 crore.
The last on the list is Pawan Kalyan. The Bheemla Nayak star's net worth is reportedly Rs 116 crore.
