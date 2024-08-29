Meet the Top Malayalam actresses fighting for dignity of women in #MeToo movement

Aug 29, 2024

The Hema committee report has shaken the Malayalam industry. Seevral actors, directors have come under the heat for their odd behaviour with the actresses.

A look at Malayalam divas who have been a strong support in #Metoo movement.

Ramya Nambeessan believed that the Mollywood power lobby has been instrumental in denying her roles.

Parvathy Thiruvothu has been an activist with strong conviction.

Beena Paul is one of the pioneering women technicians of Malayalam cinema.

Revathi has always shared her opinion for gender justice in Malayalam cinema.

Anjali Menon who is a renowned name in the industry started her career by assisting film editors and directors.

Geethu Mohandas has played the lead role in networking with fellow actresses to set up a moment.

Manju Warrier is called the 'lady superstar' of Mollywood. She has been actively involved in the activities of WCC.

