Meet the undisputed queen of OTT who tops the highest paid list

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024

The rise of OTT platforms in India has provided mainstream actors with opportunities to explore challenging roles and earn significant income.

Ajay Devgn reportedly charged Rs 18 crore per episode for his digital debut in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, emerged as the highest-paid Indian actress on OTT.

She earned Rs 4 crore for her role in The Family Man 2 and will now be charging 10 crores for Amazon Prime Video's Citadel: India.

Citadel: India marks Samantha's first collaboration with Varun Dhawan and is a spin-off of the American TV series.

Other highly paid Indian actresses in the OTT industry include Radhika Apte, Sushmita Sen, Rasika Duggal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Priyamani, and Gauahar Khan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's estimated net worth stands at 80 crore. She has invested in real estate and luxury cars.

She owns a house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and purchased another house worth 15 crore in Mumbai in 2023.

Samantha's car collection includes a BMW 7 Series, Porsche Cayman GTS, Jaguar XF, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.

Her success reflects the growing prominence and profitability of the OTT industry in India.

