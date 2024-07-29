Meet Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan all set to make her debut with Binny And Family
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 29, 2024
Anjini Dhawan is a social media sensation and the granddaughter of seasoned actor Anil Dhawan.
She is the niece of actor Varun Dhawan and the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan.
The celebrity child has been turning heads with her gorgeous photographs over the past few months. She frequently appears in photos with actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister, star kid Khushi Kapoor.
Anjini is reportedly getting ready to debut as an actor in Bollywood soon.
To be prepared for the big screen, she has been honing her acting, dancing, and even acrobatics abilities.
Fans of the young actress are anxiously anticipating her appearance in the next movie Binny and Family.
She has also worked on the sets of Coolie No. 1 (2020). She was assisting the director.
She frequently posts pictures of herself with dogs since she adores them.
