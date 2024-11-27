Meet Zainab Ravdjee, who just got engaged to Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2024

Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni recently got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee.

Zainab is an artist and art exhibitionist based in Mumbai.

She is born and brought up in Hyderabad, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Well, Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee who is construction industry.

Zainab's brother Zain Ravdjee serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

Zainab is well known for her abstract and stunning paintings and exhibitions.

Zainab and Akhil met a couple of years ago and fell for each other.

Akhil shared pictures from his engagement and wrote, 'Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.'.

The 39-year-old artist told The New Indian Express about her collection Reflections in 2012.

