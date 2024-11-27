Meet Zainab Ravdjee, who just got engaged to Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 27, 2024
Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni recently got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zainab is an artist and art exhibitionist based in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She is born and brought up in Hyderabad, as per a report by The New Indian Express.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee who is construction industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zainab's brother Zain Ravdjee serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zainab is well known for her abstract and stunning paintings and exhibitions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zainab and Akhil met a couple of years ago and fell for each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akhil shared pictures from his engagement and wrote, 'Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 39-year-old artist told The New Indian Express about her collection Reflections in 2012.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Freedom At Midnight and more: Top historical web series and films to watch on OTT
Find Out More