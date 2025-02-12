Megastar Chiranjeevi gets trolled for his sexist remark, a look at his previous controversies
Megastar Chiranjeevi has left everyone shocked with his latest remark. He spoke about wanting a grandson to take his legacy ahead.
He said, “I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, to have a boy so that our legacy continues.”
He is getting trolled for his thinking. Amidst this, here’s a look at his controversial statements.
Chiranjeevi is the founding president of MAA and he had a verbal spat with Rajasekhar. The megastar made a statement on how any problems among MAA members should be sorted out internally.
Rajasekhar and Jeevitha had accused Chiranjeevi blood bank of selling blood in the black market. Allu Aravind filed a defamation case against them and they were sent to jail.
In 2007, Chiranjeevi was offered the Legendary award at the Vajrotsavam event but he declined it saying he did not deserve it.
During Covid, Chiranjeevi revealed he tested positive but then shared that it was a false alarm due to fake test kit. He then went to meet a director without any safety.
In 2024, Chiranjeevi was spotted at the airport with his wife. He pushed away a fan who tried to take selfie.
In 2020, Chiranjeevi formed the CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) under his non-profit, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. He was slammed for taking this step, rather than letting MAA handle it.
