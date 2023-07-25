Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and more top 10 highest paid Pakistani actresses
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Mehwish Hayat charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.
Mahira Khan charges around. 3 to 5 lakh.
Saba Qamar also charges around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.
Hania Aamir also charges around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.
Iqra Aziz charges around Rs. 1.5 to 2 lakh.
Sanam Saeed charges around Rs 2 lakh 45 thousand.
Sanam Baloch Rs. 2.7 lakh per episode.
Sajal Aly takes Rs 60,000.
Kubra Khan takes around Rs 35 lakh.
Yumna Zaidi charges Rs 2 lakh.
These Pakistani actresses serve as inspiring role models.
They are perfect in figure and face.
