Merry Christmas and other movies with the shortest runtime, some don't even have an interval
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Aamir Khan’s Dhobi Ghat was one the movies that made the no interval format famous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Ittefaq was probably the first movie that had no intervals at all. The murder mystery was released in 1969.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s first production, Delhi Belly had no intervals as well and the movie was 98 minutes long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 99 minute Nayanthara starrer Connect released last year and had no intermissions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anubhav Sinha’s Warning also didn’t have an interval.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The main idea behind having no intervals or intermissions in movies is currently only implemented by movies with duration on the lower side.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies that have the duration of anywhere around 1 hour to 1 hour 40 minutes are the ones that choose to omit the interval.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next big movie that we would see without an interval could be Merry Christmas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie stars Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and will have a runtime of about an hour and 30 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many actors and directors have predicted in the past that this could be the future of movies but it is still too early to speculate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Korean dramas on OTT with the most epic pairings ever
Find Out More