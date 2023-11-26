Merry Christmas and other movies with the shortest runtime, some don't even have an interval

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Aamir Khan’s Dhobi Ghat was one the movies that made the no interval format famous.

Meanwhile, Ittefaq was probably the first movie that had no intervals at all. The murder mystery was released in 1969.

Aamir Khan’s first production, Delhi Belly had no intervals as well and the movie was 98 minutes long.

The 99 minute Nayanthara starrer Connect released last year and had no intermissions.

Anubhav Sinha’s Warning also didn’t have an interval.

The main idea behind having no intervals or intermissions in movies is currently only implemented by movies with duration on the lower side.

Movies that have the duration of anywhere around 1 hour to 1 hour 40 minutes are the ones that choose to omit the interval.

The next big movie that we would see without an interval could be Merry Christmas.

The movie stars Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and will have a runtime of about an hour and 30 minutes.

Many actors and directors have predicted in the past that this could be the future of movies but it is still too early to speculate.

