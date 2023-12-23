Merry Christmas and other Top 5 Thrillers releasing in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023
2023 has been a year of hit thrillers all around and fans will have similar expectations for the upcoming year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These are some of the thriller movies releasing in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Merry Christmas is a crime thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about a couple enjoying their time on a Christmas eve but everything changes due to an unexpected event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ulajh is a Hindi drama thriller featuring star kid Janhvi Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about a young IFS officer who gets stuck into a personal conspiracy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty production, Yodha is also set to an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about the hijacking of a plane and that gets hijacked but luckily a soldier is on the plane to fight off the terrorists.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Telugu language action drama featuring superstar NTR Jr. alongside Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devara is all set to a period action drama about the rise of the main lead into power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Operation Valentine will be the first movie for the Miss World winner Manushi Chillar who will be starring alongside Varun Tej.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie shows the front lines of the Air Force and the challenges faced by them while on the front line.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the current lineup for the movies releasing in 2024, let us know which one you’re looking forward to the most.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan
Find Out More