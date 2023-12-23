Merry Christmas and other Top 5 Thrillers releasing in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023

2023 has been a year of hit thrillers all around and fans will have similar expectations for the upcoming year.

These are some of the thriller movies releasing in 2024.

Merry Christmas is a crime thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The movie is about a couple enjoying their time on a Christmas eve but everything changes due to an unexpected event.

Ulajh is a Hindi drama thriller featuring star kid Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie is about a young IFS officer who gets stuck into a personal conspiracy.

The Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty production, Yodha is also set to an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

The movie is about the hijacking of a plane and that gets hijacked but luckily a soldier is on the plane to fight off the terrorists.

The Telugu language action drama featuring superstar NTR Jr. alongside Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Devara is all set to a period action drama about the rise of the main lead into power.

Meanwhile, Operation Valentine will be the first movie for the Miss World winner Manushi Chillar who will be starring alongside Varun Tej.

The movie shows the front lines of the Air Force and the challenges faced by them while on the front line.

This is the current lineup for the movies releasing in 2024, let us know which one you’re looking forward to the most.

