Met Gala 2023: Indian beauties give a fitting tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Met Gala 2023 theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.
Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala 2023 debut and paid a perfect tribute to the designer.
Alia Bhatt looked like a goddess in a white gown embellished with pearls.
Alia Bhatt's hair bow made of pearls is WOW.
Priyanka Chopra's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Valentino was simply pefect.
Priyanka Chopra opted for diamonds to make a statement.
Isha Ambani looked ravishing and how in black saree by Prabal Gurung.
Natasha Poonawalla went all quirky for Met Gala 2023.
Natasha Poonawalla impressed many with her mirrored Schiaparelli gown.
