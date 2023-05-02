Met Gala 2023: Indian beauties give a fitting tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023

Met Gala 2023 theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala 2023 debut and paid a perfect tribute to the designer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt looked like a goddess in a white gown embellished with pearls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt's hair bow made of pearls is WOW.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Valentino was simply pefect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra opted for diamonds to make a statement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani looked ravishing and how in black saree by Prabal Gurung.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natasha Poonawalla went all quirky for Met Gala 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natasha Poonawalla impressed many with her mirrored Schiaparelli gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 ENT News: Alia Bhatt at Met Gala, Salman Khan and more 

 

 Find Out More