MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt glows in a dreamy white gown

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023

Alia Bhatt made her debut entry at MET Gala 2023 in New York.

Alia Bhatt wore a white gown pearl encrusted by Prabal Gurung

Alia in her post mentioned how she has always been fascinated by Chanel brides.

Alia paid a tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who passed away in 2019.

Alia also shared details about her look and said that she wanted to wear something that felt authentic. Her reference was to her pearl encrusted gown.

Alia's message was for Lagerfeld's cat-Choupette who is a star on social media.

Alia's look paid a tribute to Chanel brides and also to her pet cat Edward as she said, “Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED".

Alia Bhatt very soon will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone opposite Gal Gadot.

Alia's debut at Met Gala 2023 was all things pristine.

Alia mentioned how Prabal Gurung created her gown with 10,000 pearls and told it is a 'labour of love'.

