Met Gala 2023 celeb guest list will make you excited
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
The popular fashion event is returning with its new edition Met Gala 2023 on 1st May.
This year the theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor to the late designer.
Alia Bhatt will make her Met Gala debut this year.
Penélope Cruz is also one of the co-chairs at Met Gala 2023.
Singer Dua Lipa will mark her presence at this year's event as a co-chair.
Priyanka Chopra has been attending the fashion event since 2017.
Rita Ora is also expected to stun in her best fashion statement.
Elle Fanning confirmed her appearance at Met Gala 2023 to Variety.
Roger Federer will attend the fashion event as co-chair.
Met Gala is incomplete without the Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
