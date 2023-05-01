Met Gala 2023: All eyes on Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Kim Kardashian in the 2017 Met Gala wore Vivienne Westwood.

Kim Kardashian in the 2014 Met Gala wore Lanvin and the theme was Charles James: Beyond Fashion.

Kim Kardashian is wearing Balenciaga and the theme of 2021 Met Gala was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Kim here is seen wearing Roberto Cavalli and her look was inspired by a famous musician.

Kim at 2016 Met Gala wore Balmain and the theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

Selena Gomez's first Met Gala was back in 2014 where she dore a plum mermaid dress from Diane Von Furstenberg.

Selena was seen wearing all white in Met Gala 2015.

Selena at the 2016 Met Gala wore a Louis Vuitton dress.

Selena at the 2017 Met Gala wore a white gown by Coach.

Selena at the 2018 Met Gala wore a white sheer tired dress from Coach

