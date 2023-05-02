Met Gala 2023: Beauties in black take over the red carpet
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Maude Apatow impresses the fashion police.
Priyanka Chopra opted for black ruffled couture by Valentino pairing it with a diamond necklace.
Yung Miami in her best style with a puffed neckline for the night.
Kendall Jenner amazed in a shimmering cape over body vest suit.
Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous in black dress with long trail.
Jenna Ortega rocks her Wednesday look in style.
Karlie Kloss reveals her pregnancy at Met Gala 2023.
Paris Hilton wore Marc Jacobs for her Met Gala debut.
Margot Robbie looks sheer gorgeous at the fashion night.
Anitta looks uber chic black Marc Jacobs gown
