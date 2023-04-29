Top 10 adorable moments of power couples in Met Gala history

Here are some Hollywood IT couple's adorable and cutest moments at the Met Gala red carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023
Selena Gomez looked cutest as Weeknd planted a kiss on her cheek.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik teamed up wearing matching robotic-looking outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was a cute moment when Jay Z found his wife Beyonce’s ring which she lost at the event and placed it back on her hand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blake Lively and Ryan Gosling never miss a chance to shell out couple goals publicly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihana and A$AP Rocky proved that oversized dressing can also be statement fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave Covid-safe PDA, exchanging a kiss with their masks on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A love story that started at the iconic fashion event. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned in 2019 as a married couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kourtney Kardashian had some major PDA when she made her Met Gala debut with husband Travis Barker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian looked adorable as they walked the red carpet hand in hand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek were a fashionable pairing who made it to the Gala event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!