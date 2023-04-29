Top 10 adorable moments of power couples in Met Gala history

Here are some Hollywood IT couple's adorable and cutest moments at the Met Gala red carpet.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Selena Gomez and Weeknd 2017

Selena Gomez looked cutest as Weeknd planted a kiss on her cheek.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik 2016

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik teamed up wearing matching robotic-looking outfits.

Beyonce and Jay Z 2014

It was a cute moment when Jay Z found his wife Beyonce’s ring which she lost at the event and placed it back on her hand.

Blake Lively and Ryan Gosling 2022

Blake Lively and Ryan Gosling never miss a chance to shell out couple goals publicly.

Rihana and A$AP Rocky 2021

Rihana and A$AP Rocky proved that oversized dressing can also be statement fashion.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave Covid-safe PDA, exchanging a kiss with their masks on.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 2017

A love story that started at the iconic fashion event. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned in 2019 as a married couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 2022

Kourtney Kardashian had some major PDA when she made her Met Gala debut with husband Travis Barker.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian 2022

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian looked adorable as they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek 2019

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek were a fashionable pairing who made it to the Gala event.

