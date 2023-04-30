Met Gala 2023: Problematic Karl Lagerfeld theme and past top controversies of the prestigious event
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Many are upset with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. The late designer was slammed as racist, fatphobic and misogynistic by many
The High Fashion Twitter Met Gala is avoiding the celebrations as protest against the theme. They feel the values do not align
In 2014, Beyonce's sister Solange bashed up Jay-Z inside the elevator. The video went viral and how
In 2016 Demi Lovato said that she wanted to leave the event as one of the celebs behaved very badly. It was rumoured to be Nicki Minaj
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday Mr President dress in 2022. The lady's strict diet was called out
Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson and others were smoking on the bathroom floor in 2017. It made news and how
Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are the two confirmed actresses from Bollywood going to the Met Gala 2023
K-Pop will be represented by queens of Blackpink, Jennie Kim and Roseanne Park. They have left from Seoul
Buzz is that Anna Wintour who oversees the guest list has not invited the Kardashians. But the family denied the news
In 2017, Kendall Jenner was called out for this sheer dress that left nothing to the imagination. It was trolled as being sexual
