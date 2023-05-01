Met Gala 2023: The most stunning and daring looks of all time 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Rihanna was the talk of the town. She wore Chinese designer Guo Pei in 2015.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blake Lively wore Versace and stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lady Gaga is always a stunner. This layered on by Brandon Maxwell in 2019 was a stunner. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beyoncé’s sizzles always. She wore this sheer Givenchy gown at the 2015 Met Gala which was a masterpiece

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zendaya turned Cinderella in Tommy Hilfiger was a real head-turner at the 2019 Met Gala. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rihanna wore a Comme des Garçons look which was inspired by a Rei Kawakubo collection. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lupita Nyong’o’s 2014 Met Gala look was a true work of art. She wore a Prada gown. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cara Delevingne’s futuristic Chanel jumpsuit stood out at the 2017 Met Gala. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janelle Monáe wore a white gown by Christian Siriano at the 2017 Met Gala. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SJP stunned in Alexander McQueen at the 2011 Met Gala. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 least educated Bollywood stars

 

 Find Out More