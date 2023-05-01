Met Gala 2023: The most stunning and daring looks of all time
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Rihanna was the talk of the town. She wore Chinese designer Guo Pei in 2015.
Blake Lively wore Versace and stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala.
Lady Gaga is always a stunner. This layered on by Brandon Maxwell in 2019 was a stunner.
Beyoncé’s sizzles always. She wore this sheer Givenchy gown at the 2015 Met Gala which was a masterpiece
Zendaya turned Cinderella in Tommy Hilfiger was a real head-turner at the 2019 Met Gala.
Rihanna wore a Comme des Garçons look which was inspired by a Rei Kawakubo collection.
Lupita Nyong’o’s 2014 Met Gala look was a true work of art. She wore a Prada gown.
Cara Delevingne’s futuristic Chanel jumpsuit stood out at the 2017 Met Gala.
Janelle Monáe wore a white gown by Christian Siriano at the 2017 Met Gala.
SJP stunned in Alexander McQueen at the 2011 Met Gala.
