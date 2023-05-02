Met Gala 2023: Top 10 divas who slayed in white
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Alia Bhatt turned princess for her Met Gala debut in white gown by Prabal Gurung.
Cara Delevingne stunned in her best style paying a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.
Penelope Cruz looks ethereal in a white princess gown.
Kim Kardashian keeps her fashion game high in pearls.
Doja Cat went literally by her name dressing up like a cat.
Nicola Peltz is elegance personified at the Met Gala 2023.
Halle Bailey looked absolutely beautiful in lacy gown with ruffed cape.
Gisele Bündchen looked gorgeous in vintage Chanel dress.
Olivia Wilde shines bright in white gown with midriff side cutouts.
Irina Shayk wears an archive dress from SS1998 collection.
