How, when, where to watch Met Gala 2023 live in India

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Kim Kardashian will be seen at Met Gala 2023. The live stream will be on Met Gala Livestream.

Billie Eilish will be seen at Met Gala 2023 which will be broadcast across Vogue's social media handles like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Kendall Jenner will be seen reportedly and the Met Gala livestream will happen at 6.30 pm.

Rihanna reportedly will be seen in MET Gala 2023 and the theme of MET Gala 2023 celebrates the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition.

Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink, Lily-Rose Depp are few of the other stars who will be seen in MET Gala 2023.

The theme of MET Gala 2023 will also showcase the legacy of late designer Karl Lagerfeld who was known for his controversial remarks on women's bodies.

The Met Gala is hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It is a fundraising benefit.

Stars are seen wearing creative outfits and walk on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will also be attending MET Gala 2023.

All eyes will be on Alia Bhatt as she will make her MET Gala 2023 debut.

