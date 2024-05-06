Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt's 10 best looks that she could carry to the grand event
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 06, 2024
Alia Bhatt has always been quirky yet stylish with her clothes, like this big white bow in combination with a black long skirt.
Gowns are a go to choice for most of the actresses and Alia Bhatt nailed this outfit.
Heavy work on shoulders with deep neck line is something bold yet stylish.
Alia looks fabulous in this royal blue dress which makes her look more confident.
Going out of the box is what it takes to stand out from the crowd. This outfit is the best example for it.
Alia looks mesmerizing in this body hugging sleeveless white gown.
The design, the colour, the hairdo, everything seems to be on point when it comes to Alia.
This outfit seems to be the perfect look for any red carpet or even a fancier event like Met Gala.
One can learn how to slay in style by looking at Alia's super stylish and elegant dress with fresh colour combination.
Last but not the least, trying something in Indian wear could also make her look different from the others. Don't forget to pay attention to the fine choice of the colour.
