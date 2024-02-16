Met Gala 2024: Theme, Zendaya and more celebs to co-chair and more - All you need to know
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Met Gala 2024 theme and more has been announced.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Met Gala 2024 is going to take place on May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
024 theme this time is 'The Garden of Time'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dune 2 star Zendaya has been announced as a co-chair. She will be hosting the event along with other Hollywood stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Lopez is also one of them. The Hustlers star is a regular at Met Gala for years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has also been announced as co-chair. He is among the hosts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mighty Thor aka Chris Hemsworth is among the co-chair for Met Gala 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last year, from Bollywood, it was Alia Bhatt who marked her Met Gala debut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani was also seen at the Gala. She looked fabulous in a black outfit embellished with diamonds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It remains to be seen who will represent Bollywood at Met Gala 2024. Will it be Deepika Padukone?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Top 10 TV stars of this week
Find Out More