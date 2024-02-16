Met Gala 2024: Theme, Zendaya and more celebs to co-chair and more - All you need to know

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024

Met Gala 2024 theme and more has been announced.

Met Gala 2024 is going to take place on May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

2024 theme this time is 'The Garden of Time'.

Dune 2 star Zendaya has been announced as a co-chair. She will be hosting the event along with other Hollywood stars.

Jennifer Lopez is also one of them. The Hustlers star is a regular at Met Gala for years.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has also been announced as co-chair. He is among the hosts.

The mighty Thor aka Chris Hemsworth is among the co-chair for Met Gala 2024.

Last year, from Bollywood, it was Alia Bhatt who marked her Met Gala debut.

Isha Ambani was also seen at the Gala. She looked fabulous in a black outfit embellished with diamonds.

It remains to be seen who will represent Bollywood at Met Gala 2024. Will it be Deepika Padukone?

